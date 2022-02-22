One in three doctors from these universities fails the national medical exam in Peru

The National Medical Examination consists of 200 multiple-choice questions. | Photo: Andean Agency

About one in three doctors in Peru fails the National Medicine Examination (ENAM) which is organized by the Peruvian Association of Faculties of Medicine (Aspefam) and seeks to assess the sufficiency of knowledge in basic sciences, clinical sciences and public health achieved by future doctors.

Epidemiologist Álvaro Taype-Rondan pointed out, on his Twitter account, that the National Medical Examination is a unique evaluation, to which human medicine students in Peru are subjected before graduating.

this exam consists of 200 multiple choice and clinical reasoning questions and “evaluates the knowledge that the doctor should have to perform professionally. Although unfortunately it is not a requirement to graduate”, warns Taype-Rondan.

RESULTS OF THE LAST DECADE

according to a study published by the scientific journal Acta Médica Peruana of the Medical College of Peruof the total number of doctors who applied to the Rural and Marginal Urban Health Service (SERUMS) in the period 2009-2019, approximately one third of the doctors failed the National Medical Examination (ENAM).

The study evaluated “a total of 30,750 doctors, where 9,087, 17,607 and 4,056 graduated from public, private and foreign universities, respectively. 43% of all physicians enrolled in SERUMS disapproved of ENAM. The percentages of disapproved according to public, private and foreign universities was 31%, 34% and 79% respectively”.

In the multivariate analysis it was found that disapproved more frequently those who were from private universities, those who studied at a university in Metropolitan Lima and those who graduated from foreign universities.

One of the study’s conclusions suggests that a large percentage of doctors who provide rural services (SERUMS) are not properly trainedat least in the theoretical aspect, which is what the ENAM measures.

Taype-Rondan highlights that, in the 2009-2019 period, 36 Peruvian universities had graduates: 17 public and 19 private. from 17 public universitiesin 6 it was observed that more than 33% of their students failed, and in one it was observed that more than half of their students did not pass the exam.

The situation is more worrying in the 19 private universities where, in 10 of them, it was observed that more than 33% of their students failed. Worse still, in 6 of them it was observed that more than half of their students did not pass the exam.

IMPORTANCE OF SUNEDU

The epidemiologist also highlighted the importance of Sunedu what “began the licensing of medical schools, to ensure a minimum of quality”. In addition, he warned that this necessary inspection of Sunedu could be canceled by the Congress of the Republic with a law “which restores the autonomy of Peruvian universities”.

“Sunedu established that there were careers that should be prioritized in order to be licensed and we started with Medicine because they are professionals who have to do with health and life, not only individually, but collectively.”, said, for his part, the superintendent of Sunedu, Oswaldo Zegarra, to the Salud con Lupa portal.

THE FIRST IN HEALTH

In 2019, students from the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) ranked first in the general table in the National Medical Examination. San Marcos students, belonging to the last year of medical schoolparticipated in this test. 80% of the questions in this evaluation were about clinical cases.

KEEP READING

Villa El Salvador: Extortionist threatened to put a grenade in a school

Pedro Castillo to the press: “if susceptibility has been hurt, I apologize accordingly”

Pedro Castillo described the press as a ‘joke’ and refuses to answer for the double version he gave to the Prosecutor’s Office

Association of Journalists of Lima demands an apology from Pedro Castillo for expressions against the press