Omicron wave brought Hong Kong hospitals to 90% capacity

A patient wearing a face mask and face shield lies on a bed in a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong (REUTERS/Lam Yik)

Hong Kong hospitals arrived on Thursday at 90% of its capacity and the quarantine centers reached their limitaccording to authorities, as the city tried to curb a record number of infections by sticking to China’s zero-tolerance strategy.

To relieve pressure on the city’s health system, officials said they would change their hospitalization and isolation policy and allow some patients to be discharged earlier. The decisions were announced amid reports of patients being treated in beds outside a hospital in the working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po.

Hong Kong reported 6,116 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Anyone in the territory infected with COVID-19 was required to be admitted to a hospital or isolation center.

Under the new strategy, those infected with mild symptoms admitted to government hospitals and isolation centers will be allowed to leave after just seven days if they test negative and do not live with anyone in risk groups.such as the elderly, pregnant women or immunosuppressed people.

Those who do not meet these criteria must respect the 14-day isolation period or wait to test negative, according to health authorities. Hong Kong reported 24 new deaths in the past week. In total, the city has recorded 16,600 cases and 219 deaths.

A makeshift treatment area outside a hospital in Hong Kong (REUTERS/Lam Yik)

“In recent days we have had many emergency cases where we have had to accommodate patients in tents,” Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Hong Kong Infectious Diseases Branch, said during a regular news conference on Thursday. about COVID-19.

“Our medical staff is very upset about these situations. We care about the care of our patients,” he added.

The city’s Hospital Authority has asked for help from medical professionals and asked doctors from private hospitals to help. care for patients in quarantine centers.

Public hospitals are in a “crisis situation”, said Sara Ho of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority.

“If large numbers of patients wait outside and this continues, then no matter how hard our medical professionals work around the clock, there is no way to solve this problem with our efforts alone“, he claimed.

The authorities have also asked people to avoid going out or participating in private gatherings and note that all efforts help ease the burden on hospitals.

(with information from AP)

KEEP READING:

Hong Kong Announces Severe Restrictions Amid Record New COVID Infections, Suffering Vegetable Shortage

Zero COVID Policy Forces Pet Owners to Pay $25,000 to Leave Hong Kong Without Abandoning Their Pets