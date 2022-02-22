Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X or Lorde, among the first confirmed for the 2021 VMAs | Music

The next September 12 MTV will hold its 2021 VMAs gala in New York. It is not yet clear if it will be a ceremony in a time of crisis or will start to resemble the grand staging we were used to before the pandemic. But what we do know is that there will be many surprises.

In Spain we will be able to see it at dawn from Sunday to Monday and we will be able to enjoy the performances that have already begun to be confirmed. At the moment no Latin name has been revealed, but it is rumored that Raww Alexander he could be and he is certainly not the only one considering the worldwide repercussion of the urban scene.

The one that is sure to be on stage is Olivia Rodrigo, one of the surprises of recent times. The girl from the series High School Musical she is rocking it and there is a lot of desire to see her live.

We will also see Camila Hair that with a new album he is preparing his presentation with the joy that he says has inspired him. He has focused on family and friends and I’m sure it shows in the staging.

And there are not two without three, another of the confirmed women has been lorde. This very week she releases her long-awaited album, the one that has taken so long to see the light. After four years she brings new songs and we will hear some of them at these awards.

There will also be male representatives. For now, we know it will be Machine Gun Kelly which already predicts an interesting red carpet in which we hope that his girl will not be missing, Megan fox. Together they form one of the coolest couples of the moment.

Although for high expectations, the ones we have set in Lil Nas X who knows how to put on a show and generate controversy. We will have to see what he is preparing for this occasion, although we are convinced that it will not go unnoticed.

Also, little by little, the nominees in the different categories are becoming known.

best song of the year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior- mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

BTS- dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Dua Lipa- Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo- drivers license

best video of the year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

DJ Khaled ft. Drake- POPSTAR

Doja Cat ft. SZA- Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lil Nas X- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

The Weeknd- Save Your Tears

Best Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

revelation artist

24kGoldn

giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

G-pole

Saweetie

best pop

Ariana Grande – positions

Billie Eilish- Therefore I Am

BTS- butter

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4u

Shawn Mendes- Wonder

Taylor Swift – Willow

best performance

Wallows- Are You Bored Yet?

Ashnikko- Daisy

Saintjhn- Gorgeous

24kgoldn – Coconut

JC Stewart – break my heart

Big Latto- sex lies

Madison Beer – Selfish

The Kid Laroi- without you

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Girl in Red – serotonin

Foushee – my slime

Jaden Hossler – Think About Me

best collaboration