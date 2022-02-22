Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X or Lorde, among the first confirmed for the 2021 VMAs | Music
The next September 12 MTV will hold its 2021 VMAs gala in New York. It is not yet clear if it will be a ceremony in a time of crisis or will start to resemble the grand staging we were used to before the pandemic. But what we do know is that there will be many surprises.
In Spain we will be able to see it at dawn from Sunday to Monday and we will be able to enjoy the performances that have already begun to be confirmed. At the moment no Latin name has been revealed, but it is rumored that Raww Alexander he could be and he is certainly not the only one considering the worldwide repercussion of the urban scene.
The one that is sure to be on stage is Olivia Rodrigo, one of the surprises of recent times. The girl from the series High School Musical she is rocking it and there is a lot of desire to see her live.
We will also see Camila Hair that with a new album he is preparing his presentation with the joy that he says has inspired him. He has focused on family and friends and I’m sure it shows in the staging.
And there are not two without three, another of the confirmed women has been lorde. This very week she releases her long-awaited album, the one that has taken so long to see the light. After four years she brings new songs and we will hear some of them at these awards.
There will also be male representatives. For now, we know it will be Machine Gun Kelly which already predicts an interesting red carpet in which we hope that his girl will not be missing, Megan fox. Together they form one of the coolest couples of the moment.
Although for high expectations, the ones we have set in Lil Nas X who knows how to put on a show and generate controversy. We will have to see what he is preparing for this occasion, although we are convinced that it will not go unnoticed.
Also, little by little, the nominees in the different categories are becoming known.
best song of the year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior- mood
- Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
- BTS- dynamite
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
- Dua Lipa- Levitating
- Olivia Rodrigo- drivers license
best video of the year
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake- POPSTAR
- Doja Cat ft. SZA- Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Lil Nas X- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- The Weeknd- Save Your Tears
Best Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
revelation artist
- 24kGoldn
- giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- G-pole
- Saweetie
best pop
- Ariana Grande – positions
- Billie Eilish- Therefore I Am
- BTS- butter
- Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
- Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches
- Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4u
- Shawn Mendes- Wonder
- Taylor Swift – Willow
best performance
- Wallows- Are You Bored Yet?
- Ashnikko- Daisy
- Saintjhn- Gorgeous
- 24kgoldn – Coconut
- JC Stewart – break my heart
- Big Latto- sex lies
- Madison Beer – Selfish
- The Kid Laroi- without you
- Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
- Girl in Red – serotonin
- Foushee – my slime
- Jaden Hossler – Think About Me
best collaboration
- 24kggoldn ft. @ianndior- mood
- Cardi B ft. Meghan Thee Stallion- WAP
- Doja Cat ft. SZA- Kiss Me More
- Drake ft. Lil Durk- Laugh Now Cry Later
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon- Peaches
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa- Prisoner