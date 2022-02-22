‘Nightbirde’: The ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant who moved millions of people dies | Film and Television

in 2021 Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski introduced himself to America’s Got Talent. She was 30 years old and moved with his personal story. she decided to sing It’s okan original song that talked about his last year that he had spent dealing with cancer.

The video of his performance went viral and reached almost 40 million views. howie mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi klum They were pleasantly moved by her interpretation that, beyond her message, showed great vocal talent.

In fact, the young woman from Ohio was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. She overcame it and disappeared a year later. In 2019 the disease returned and they gave him a bad prognosis, between three and six months. She didn’t break down and kept fighting and was declared cancer free in 2020.

But it seems that the disease was not willing to give him a break and in 2021, when he appeared on the program, he had already had metastases in lungs, liver and spine. On this occasion, she could not get rid of him and last Sunday he died, leaving many shocked.

Many have remembered that performance in which Nightbirde managed to move Cowell to the point that decided to push the gold button and pass it directly to the final. Unfortunately her illness caused her to withdraw from the contest.

A career cut short

He had released two EPs in 2012 and 2013 and his theme It’s ok achievement topping the Australian and Canadian digital charts and reach the third position of the digital lists of the United States. But her career has been cut short too soon.

His nickname pulled him out of a recurring dream. “It was very poetic that these birds sang as if it were morning and yet there was no sign of it yetand that is what I want to embody”, he explained about the name.

This bird will not be able to sing anymore. His last social media post dates back to January 11, 2022: “Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a picture of me from last week where I felt cute, alive, awake, human and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and that’s okay. 🕊”.

Now we just have to join all those messages of affection that you are receiving and wish you rest in peace.