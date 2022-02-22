Nicole Kidman wanted to feel Javier Bardem on the set of ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman credit:Bang Showbiz

The Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have thrown themselves into several red carpets to promote around the world ‘Being the Ricardos’, the new film by Aaron Sorkin that documents the turbulent relationship of the couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, protagonists from the mythical sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’.

Apart from the conflict of her day to day, the Australian interpreter wanted to convey with her performance the complicity and intimate character that also defined the emotional bond of the couple, as she explained in her last interview. To do this, Nicole did not hesitate to ask Javier to let her touch him more than initially planned in order to transmit that sentimental charge, which is also reflected in one of the dances that the couple displays in the plot.

“Sure, at first I thought: ‘I don’t really know you, Javier’. But our paths crossed in the middle of the pandemic. We had to learn to dance together and that was one of the first things we did. We had to use Lucy and Desi to channel all that. We abandoned each other and at one point I said: ‘We have to touch each other more!'”, revealed the artist in conversation with the Daily Mail newspaper.

Of course, in order to intensify the nonverbal language of the protagonists, Nicole and Javier had to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and scrupulously comply with all the measures imposed to prevent new infections. “I was already vaccinated and had done several tests, just like him, so I told him: ‘Javier, can we touch each other?’ Nicole Kidman.