Nicole Kidman stars in her most controversial cover

Users criticize that ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine presents the actress dressed as a schoolgirl in a hypersexualized version with excessive graphic retouching

Nicole Kidman is the star of the latest ‘Vanity Fair’ cover. An image that she has raised a shower of criticism for the excessive abuse of photoshop. It has been of little use to be the winner of an Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf and continue to be, at 54, one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood.

And it is that you can see that the interpreter has more stylized legs than normal and an abdomen too defined to be real. “They have gone too far with Photoshop and airBrush: this it’s even embarrassing” reads one of the tweets. “Isn’t Photoshop bad?”, asks another netizen. “There is more CGI (computer animation) here than in the entire MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) combined,” they tweeted.

As if this were not enough, the Oscar nominee for ‘Best Lead Actress’ for her work in the film ‘Ser los Ricardo’, has also been censored on social networks for appearing on the cover with an inappropriate wardrobe for an actress of her category.

Is about a hypersexualized image of typical schoolgirl attire composed of a tiny ‘top’ and a black and white pleated miniskirt, from the Italian firm Miu Miu.

“No 54-year-old body looks like this, not even Nicole Kidman’s. Why do we keep doing this?” asks one Twitter user while another adds “She is a beautiful woman and can do whatever she wants with her body. This is a criticism of the magazine’s stylistic options,” says another Internet user.

The truth is that nobody understands why Kidman resorts to these tricks when, when he is still an attractive star. Nor that she appears dressed in an outfit more typical of Britney Spears.