Nicole Kidman shows her anger at a sexist question

Spanish talent has been opening frontiers in Hollywood for years and just as we have just seen Úrsula Corberó stand out on American television in her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Javier Bardem has already been established as a great figure for years. In his last movie, Being The Ricardos, shares the limelight with Nicole Kidman, who is in full promotion of the film. Her predisposition to attend to the media has recently collided with a sexist question that has bothered the artist a lot.

In this production, the Australian plays comedian Lucille Ball in a biopic portraying the sentimental relationship she had with her husband, Desi Arnaz, also an actor. Her turbulent marriage is laid bare, showing how even couples that should be a perfect fit can also fail.

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman Reuters

“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out, but some extraordinary things come out of it. I love that… that it’s not a happy ending,” Nicole Kidman explained in an interview with Guardian referring to the love story between Ball and Arnaz.

“This movie says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and have remnants of it forever. That’s beautiful. You can’t make people behave the way you want, and sometimes you’ll fall in love with someone who won’t be the person you’re with.” you will spend the rest of your life”, added the protagonist of The hourswho a few days ago also confessed that during the filming of this film, where she gave life to Virginia Woolf, she was going through a depression.





The journalist conducting the interview for the newspaper thought that Kidman was referring to her marriage to Tom Cruise, a romance that seemed perfect but ended abruptly after 13 years of relationship and two adopted children together.

The reporter’s insinuation did not please the actress, who did not hesitate to respond curtly to make it clear to the interviewer that her comment had not been appropriate.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1998 photo by Dianna Freed) Diane Freed/Getty

“Of course not. That was so long ago that it is not part of this equation. I would ask that they not pigeonhole me in that way”, he said with visible anger and then added that “it seems almost sexist to me, I think you would not ask him that To a man.”

And it is that, unfortunately, in Hollywood as in many other areas, women continue to be classified according to the partners they have, reducing their talent and identity to the love relationship they are having. The moment comes when you say: ‘I want my life, in my own right'”, Nicole Kidman has sentenced in the aforementioned report.