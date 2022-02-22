Nicole Kidman replaces Kristen Stewart as Oscar favorite

This Wednesday the nominees for the SAG Awards 2022 were announced. Although Kristen Stewart was nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes and was one of the favorites to win the Oscar in that category, the Screen Actors Guild Awards left her out this year: Stewart She is not among the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role, even though her performance as Lady Di has been critically acclaimed.

Thus, the forecasts that initially pointed in his favor at the Academy Awards now point to another favorite: Nicole Kidman.

Stewart’s fans, of course, are outraged by her absence from the SAG Awards nominees. The 31-year-old actress starred in Pablo Larraín’s 2021 film, which had an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Much of her high ratings have to do with her performance as Diana Spencer: one of the biggest roles of her career.

Kristen Stewart vs Nicole Kidman

Where does Stewart’s absence from the SAG Awards put Nicole Kidman? The Australian actress, who played Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’, is the other favorite for the Oscars. Kidman took home Best Actress at this year’s Golden Globes and she is nominated at the SAG Awards. Historically, the latter are a better indicator of the odds of winning at the Oscars.

The nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards are:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress Oscar for 2002’s The Hours, an adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s novel about Virginia Woolf around the time she was writing Mrs. Dalloway. If she won recognition in this edition, 20 years later, this would be her second Oscar for a leading role.

