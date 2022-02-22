News from Monterrey: Rayados players show their faces and listen to fans upset by the team’s actions

Lyou Rayados players showed their faces to the annoyance of Monterrey fans and some elements stopped at the end of the practice in El Barrial.

Esteban Andrada, Sebastin Vegas, Maxi Meza, Jess Gallardo and Rodolfo Pizarro were the ones who dedicated minutes to the dozen fans who attended the training camp.

“Make no mistake about it, I break my ass training every day, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. Stay calm that things are going to reverse“, Chilean defender Sebastian Vegas responded to criticism from Rayados fans.

Another player who stopped and talked for a few minutes was the Argentine Maxi Meza, who warned that Rayados’ performance would improve in the coming weeks.

“Let’s all go out together. It hurts me and my companions, the demand is fine, but there is a limit“, the South American pointed out.

Rogelio Funes Mori avoided stopping at the request of the group of fans who protested in El Barrial.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant