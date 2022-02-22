New Zealand national team scored 3 own goals in 36 minutes

The player Meikayla Moore, selected from New Zealand, had the misfortune to score three own goals in the match that her team lost 5-0 against her similar United States within the SheBelieves Cup.

In the game that took place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the 25-year-old defender who belongs to Liverpool had the darkest afternoon of her career, because not only did she pray three times for her own door, but she did it with what which is known as a perfect hat trick, as he first scored with his right foot, then with his head and finally with his left foot.

Moore opened the scoring in the 5th minute by trying to cut off a center shot from the left and deflected the ball to her goalkeeper, Erin Nayler. A minute later, a cross came from the right side and when trying to clear, Moore again nailed it in her goal.

The player who has been a World Cup player for the All Blacks both at a senior level and under 17 and began her professional career at Cologne and Duisburg in Germany, to later be hired in 2020 by the Reds of the English league, still scored one more own goal at minute 36 when, now with his left leg, he became entangled with a low center from the right.

At that moment her coach Jitna Klimkova decided that it was all for Moore and replaced her in the 40th minute with Rebekah Stott, to which the defense left the field in tears.

The United States would score a couple more goals: at 51′ by Ashley Hatch and at 90+3 Mallory Pugh.