New sketches of the next Volkswagen Amarok come to light

Volkswagen has released new sketches in which it anticipates us more and more exactly what the next Volkswagen Amarok will be like, some sketches that the brand qualifies as “almost production” and that are added to those unveiled last December.

In them we can see a Volkswagen Amarok with a front view that does manage to acquire its own personality and differentiate itself from the new Ford Ranger on which it is based by virtue of the latest collaboration agreements between the Detroit and Wolfsburg firm that have also left us a twinned Ford Tourneo and Volkswagen Caddy. Therefore, the horizontality created by the grill whose silver slats blend in with the daytime lightinga resource of merging both elements very common in the German brand.

However, both the side view (somewhat logical) and the back are more similar to the Rangersuch as the tailgate of the cargo box with the name of the model inscribed on it in relief and the brand logo in the center, all XXL size combined with very vertical and similar pilots except for the light signature.

As for the interior, we can see a different approach between both models. Volkswagen speaks of (almost) the only premium pick-up in the one-ton pick-up segment, although what is clear is that it offers a interior apparently more careful and worked in line with the current Volkswagen models thanks to the use of elements such as the Virtual Cockpit or the steering wheel, in addition to having quite ergonomic two-tone seats in sight or even an upholstered dashboard in what is surely a kind of petroleather with stitching to contrast.

The new Volkswagen Amarok will be presented at the end of the year

In addition, The new Volkswagen Amarok will reach 5.35 meters (3 cm more) in length, initially only offered in a double cab version with more space in the rear seats than the previous generation, as well as a cargo box capable of accommodating a Euro pallet.

Finally, Volkswagen has confirmed in the same press release that this new generation will continue to have the well-known turbodiesel block 3.0 V6 TDI of the current generation, in which we could find it in versions from 163 CV to 272 CV. In addition, and as a result of using the Ranger platform, it would be possible that it also had EcoBoost gasoline mechanics from the oval firm as well as the rumored plug-in hybrid variant associated with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.

So that, we will have to wait until the end of this year to definitely meet the new Volkswagen Amarokalthough its American sister, the Ford Ranger was already presented last November.