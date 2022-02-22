New posters and trailer date revealed – El Financiero

The followers of the franchise of fantastic animals they have waited too long for the premiere of their third installment Dumbledore’s secrets on next april after several delays due to COVID-19. will be the next February 24th when the project directed by David Yates from a script by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves shows a little more of its history behind it with a new trailer.

For now, it has been revealed new posters with part of the cast made up of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston and Mads Mikkelsen, who caused a stir by showing a different character in his replacement for Johnny Depp.

Through a video published on the official social networks of the film, Jude Law advanced a little of what is to come. “What a privilege it is to play Albus Dumbledore. One of the most powerful wizards in the world. A man who is always one step ahead. A man who believes in the good of people and someone who is quick to offer words of wisdom, if not cryptic. advice,” he stated.

Richard Coyle as Aberforth (Photo: Instagram @wizardingworld)

Dumbledore’s first army will have a slot in this plot, which is set years after Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), with a conflict between the forces of good and evil. Distrustful of Grindelwald’s power, Albus Dumbledore sends magizoologist Newt Scamander and a team on a mission around the world that could prove vital in the wizarding war that is brewing.

“This Thursday, February 24, a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. I am delighted to say that part of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard we grew to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this movie. The stakes are high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his biggest test yet.

“Now, to prepare for the trailer, we invite you to join Dumbledore’s first army. Let us have all your favorite cosplay, fan art, tattoos and quotes, anything Dumbledore related. Enjoy all of Albus Dumbledore, this wonderful character that we all love,” he added.