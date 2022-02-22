New Blue Thor Costume Revealed, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor Look from Love and Thunder

Marvel has unveiled the first look at new toys that tie into the upcoming movie, Thor: Love And Thunder. Much to the excitement of fans, the line will feature a Lego set, showcasing Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God-Butcher, along with various figures from the Titan Hero Series. We will see a new look at Thor, who has a new blue suit. Not only that, there Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), as well as a Korg figure, played by director Taika Waititi.

Taika had previously described the fourth film in the franchise as “the craziest” yet. He had said, “Well, right between [me and] You and the readers, I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever done.”

(Image: Marvel)

He added, “If you wrote all the elements of this movie, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost as if it shouldn’t be done. If you walk into a room and say, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? This people. What are you going to call it? Love and Thunder.’ I mean, you would never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor plot that plays out in the new film is based on Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor series. She had told Yahoo that she was training for the film, as well as building muscle. She mentioned that her character is going through cancer treatment and is also a superhero.

Thor: Love And Thunder will be released on July 8.