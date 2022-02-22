Netflix: 5 war movies to watch this Carnival holiday

The war movies -also called war films- make up their own cinematographic genre. The topics that usually include this type of genre are: combat, survival and flight, camaraderie among soldiers, sacrifice, the futility and inhumanity of battle, the effects of war in society and moral and human issues that raises the war.

battles and conflicts have been present in the different historical stages of society so they are presented as elements that, involuntarily, have marked us in different aspects of our lives.

The streaming service was in charge of including in its catalog a variety of war movie options to enjoy with family or friends. These are the most prominent:

1) THE FALL OF THE BLACK HAWK

On October 1933 a lite unit of the United States Army is sent to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to carry out a mission in the midst of civil war. However, what seemed like a simple mission turns into a nightmare, as you Everything gets complicated when two Black Hawk helicopters are shot down. . Then the only thing that matters is rescue soldiers who have been trapped or injured in the accident.

It is a classic of the genre released in 2001, and directed with a firm hand by Riddley Scott, responsible for movies like Blade Runner and Alien, the eighth passenger.

The production of this film was so excellent that, on the date of its release, “Black Hawk Down” won 2 scar awards to the best montage and best sound.

The film features a great cast that includes Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, Jeremy Piven, and Tom Hardy in his first film role. It has a duration of 140 minutes.

2) THE FORGOTTEN BATTLE

It is November 1944. While on the flooded peninsula of Walcheren (Zealand) thousands of Allied soldiers fight the german army , The lives of three young people are irremediably intertwined.

In the midst of the Battle of the Scheldt Estuary, the destinies of Marinusa Dutch boy who fights on the German side, Williaman English gliding pilot and Teuntjea Dutch girl from the resistance. Despite having different points of view, they all fight for the same goal: freedom.

“During the pivotal Battle of the Scheldt Estuary in World War II, the lives of a pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant recruit tragically intersect”says the official synopsis, available on Netflix.

This action drama, based on true events, follows the journey of Gijs Blom (Marinus), Jamie Flatters (William) and Susan Radder (Teuntje).

complete the cast Tom Felton, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Jan Bijvoet, Richard Dillane, Scott Reid, Robert Naylor, Justus von Dohnanyi, Dylan Smith, Pit Bukowsk, Mark van Eeuwen, Marthe Schneider, and Gordon Morris.

The film, positioned among the best of 2020 according to the ranking of FilmAffinity, is directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. and has a duration of 124 minutes.

3) RESCUING PRIVATE RYAN

Directed by one of the most renowned directors in the world film industry, Steve Spielberg, This film is contextualized in the year 1944, in the middle of the Second World War.

After the landing of the Allies in Normandy, a group of American soldiers is entrusted with a dangerous mission: get Private James Ryan to safety. The men of Captain John Miller’s patrol must risk their lives to find this soldier, whose three brothers have died in the war.

Sound, camera and a huge production behind this film that never goes out of style.

American Captain John Miller – played by Tom Hanks makes his search one of his priorities and does everything possible to bring him back to his home in the United States with his family.

They are part of the cast: Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi, Adam Goldberg, Jeremy Davies, Vin Diesel, Ted Danson, among others.

4) Dunkirk

In the midst of World War II hundreds of thousands of British and allied troops find themselves surrounded by the enemy forces in the French city of Dunkirk. Trapped on the beach, with the sea blocking their path, the troops face a dire situation that worsens as the enemy approaches.

“May 1940. Soldiers and civilians fight by air, sea and land to evacuate the British Army and its allies from Dunkirk. They are Europe’s last hope”indicates the official Netflix synopsis.

Christopher Nolan (Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy) directs this film from his own original screenplay. This war thriller stars: Fionn Whitehead, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Harry Styles, Jack Lowden, among others.

The tape has a duration of 107 minutes and yes e ranks among the best of public cinema and the Second World War.

5) THE DARKEST NIGHT

After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most wanted men on the planet. The worldwide hunt for the terrorist leader occupies the resources and attention of two US presidential administrations.

The work of a dedicated officer (Jessica Chastain, The CIA’s “Tree of Life” is critical to locating Laden. In May 2011, US Navy SEALs They launch a night attack against Bin Laden in Pakistan to kill him.

Kathryn Bigelow was the director of this film, the first after obtaining her scar in 2008 with The Hurt Locker and also known for the popular Breakpoint (with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves).

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton (Animal Kingdom), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mark Strong (The Mole) and Jennifer Ehler (Posesin). It has a duration of 157 minutes.