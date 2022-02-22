Monterrey fans ‘explode’ in the Barrial, attack players

After the poor results obtained at the beginning of the Closure 2022 and elimination in the first match of the Club World Cupfans of Monterey demonstrated outside the premises of the Barrelwhere the team trains Sultan of the North.

Fans put up signs directed at some players, being Rodolfo Pizarro and Vincent Janssen those mentioned on this occasion. “Pizarroyou will hear the boos even in your dreams” it reads. “They brought us a cowthis bull is castrated”, they expressed.

Also, the coach Javier Aguirre continues to receive criticism after the team’s malfunction, so members of the porra did not miss the opportunity to send a message in the claims to the players “You are going to respect the Monterey“said the followers of scratched.

FUNES MORI PASSED BY

The team’s all-time top scorer was also criticized, as some hooded fans tried to stop the car from Funes Mori when he left The Barrelhowever, the forward of the Mexican team He ignored them and continued on his way.

“Let’s talk for a minute”, said the members of the bar trying to stop the naturalized mexicanwho never lowered the windows of his truck.

Moments later, a fan pushed the other protesters away when he did not see a response from Funes Mori “Okay, carnal, you don’t want to talk, but then talk on the field. Not even scoring 200 goals people he will love you Give him a chance, there are more people,” he said.

This is not the first time that fans of the Monterey show their discontent with the situation the team is experiencing, because even in the Club World Cup they were placed in front of the truck that was transporting the players.

WITH PIZARRO THEY TALKED

Despite being one of the most prominent footballers in the protest, Rudolph Pizarro agreed to listen to the requests of the team’s supporters, being the same person who let pass Funes Mori the one who came to talk with the national midfielder.

“If the club is giving you a second opportunity I think that every game you have to break the mother. because since you came to Monterey nothing else has been dances, and you do not respect people, carnal, “said the fan.

“That’s your opinion, I left ChampionI win two championships in a year and a half. There are people who pass through here and do not win. Don’t come here to say that I’m just here to dance,” replied the former Miami soccer player. “Against Blue Cross He was the best, according to the fans and according to the networks. After that game I was the best and now I’m the worst, “he added, in a recording released by SanCadilla.

After the declarations, the demonstrators placed a pair of eggs on the hood of the player’s truck, however, they were removed because the leader of the protests asked them to remove them because the soccer player agreed to chat with him.

