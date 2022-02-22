Minecraft RLCraft: 10 tips and tricks to survive

RLCraft is considered one of the best modpacks of Minecraft, which consists of tons of new RPG-like elements being added to the game. It focuses on providing players with a sense of realism and immersion, increasing the overall difficulty of minor tasks like adventure by adding ambient temperature, harder mobs, and more. Here are our favorite tips and tricks for surviving in Minecraft.

1. Stop memorizing crafting recipes

Once you have RLCraft or any other mod up and running on Minecraft, you may have trouble remembering the plethora of new crafting recipes at your disposal. This can cause you to often Google for common recipes, leading to Alt + Tab, which can hinder your experience.

Luckily, there’s an easier way to find craft recipes. This is what you have to do:

Open your inventory

Now, type the item you want to see the recipe for in the search bar at the bottom left.

Left click on the item to find its crafting recipe and right click to see what items you can build with that particular item.

2. Use your atlas to explore

Another top tip from RLCraft for intermediate players of Minecraft is to use the atlases as much as you can. You can create an empty ancient atlas that, if held while exploring and right-clicking, will serve as a permanent map of your surroundings.

You can then put markers on areas of interest, find important landmarks, waypoints, and even give it to your friends so they always have an idea of ​​where to find you. You can also create duplicate atlases by combining an empty one with one full of information.

By doing so, both atlases are linked together, causing any changes that are made to be updated at either endpoint.

3. Get a summoning staff early in the game

The Summoning Staff can be easily obtained at the beginning of Minecraft. Relative to its power, the weapon is amazing at helping you take down Battle Towers with relative ease. When you pull it out, you’ll find an additional bar just above your health that acts as your mana/energy bar.

If you hold down the right mouse button, it will use your mana to summon creatures. Different creatures will take different amounts of mana. You can choose which specific creature you want to summon by opening the invocation .

Almost all of the summoned creatures are extremely powerful early in the game and can help you get through zones while taking little to no damage. Also, if you’re more of a passive fighter, the Summoning Staff is a must-have in your toolkit.

4. Use the summoning pedestal to clear zones

The Summoning Pedestal is an extremely powerful item in Minecraft that produces summons in the area you place it on. He feeds on Redstone and his ability is determined by the creatures you want to summon.

They are very good for dungeons or for base defense. In general, you should only use them when you really need them, as they are expensive to use in the long run and their fuel (Redstone) runs out surprisingly quickly.

5. Get a flying mount

A flying mount will completely change your RLCraft experience for the better. If you are new to Minecraft, a Roc pet is your best option. They are an avian Lykanite mob and are really easy to get in the early game. You will need avian treats along with a soul stone.

To tame the Roc, you will have to give him treats until he falls in love of you. Once it does, it will have been tamed. However, if he dies, he will be gone forever. After taming it, you will need to apply a soul stone to it that binds it to you. You will then be able to summon it at any point in your summon window.

We recommend that you put your invocation on passive and Sitting as it is the easiest way to mount them. Themost of the others mod packs ofMinecraft they have some version of flying mounts added to the game as they help to travel great distances.

6. Tame as many creatures as you can

Whether you need them or not, taming tons of creatures gives you a distinct advantage. Each creature allows a chest to be mounted on it, regardless of its type. So you can theoretically have as much storage space as you want based on the number of creatures you’ve tamed.

All you have to do is equip the creature with a chest after taming it, and you’ll be able to access the extra storage slots right after you open it. If you discard your creature and resummon it, you’ll still keep your items. This is especially useful when dungeon raiding to bring items back to your base.

7. Use the tool belt

The Tool Belt is a useful trinket that allows you to carry multiple tools without taking up a lot of inventory slots. It slips inside your belt and has two slots by default. You can use your shortcut key to the bauble, which is located on your controls.

When you use the hotkey, you will be able to add/remove weapons and tools by consuming only one inventory slot. If you want a larger belt, you can combine the bauble with a belt bag on an anvil.

8. Get the stamina potion ring

The Ring of Resistance potion is ideal for use in both the early and late game. You can carry two of them at once and they both give you the buff from resistance causing you to take 40% less damage.

This is especially good if you play a more aggressive style of play where you get hit a lot. In essence, you will take 530-40% less damage from all attacks, greatly increasing your survivability.

9. Strengthen your armor and weapons

You can use a Reforging Station to reforge armor, weapons, and decorations. To reforge, place the weapon you want to reforge at the top and the resource you want to consume at the bottom. You will be able to see the quality of the weapon as soon as you mouse over it.

Although qualities like Vicious are fine, in general you should aim for nothing less than legendary. To do this, keep upgrading the weapon with each instance that consumes a unit until you get the quality you want.

10. Disenchant to maximize your efficiency

The disenchantment table is the opposite of the enchantment table. It has two different mechanics depending on the item you end up disenchanting. For armor/weapons, remove the tallest accessory and destroy the armor/weapon in the process.

However, in the case of books, you can get multiple enchantments using the table, each of which requires an empty book. This helps you combine multiple enchantments together and remove enchantments that might be useful elsewhere in your books or armor. Although not very useful early in the game, it works wonders as you progress, as you end up finding powerful gear with multiple enchantments.

With all these tips in your pocket, you’ll be able to clear dungeons with relative ease. In general, you should focus all your early game efforts on getting a flying mount, as it will help you traverse terrain faster and safer.