Minecraft: a player creates the perfect sword for PvP and offers the recipe to make it

Minecraft is a real diamond in the rough, that’s something we’re not going to discover at this point. Players not only have the opportunity to express their imagination and creativity as we have seen many times before (Harry Potter, Disney Land, DOOM…), but they can also measure themselves against each other in epic battles.

To do this, you must first arm yourself and prepare properly before going to war, and a new mod has emerged that may well be of use to you. allows you to do the Infinity Sword, the perfect sword for PvP .

YouTuber named SSundee gives the recipe for the perfect sword

If there are thousands of mods available in Minecraft, this one should appeal more to adrenaline-seeking gamers. In fact, the YouTuber SSundee has shared in a YouTube video the perfect recipe for the Infinity Sword skin, using the Insane Craft modpack .

With no less than 250 different mods compiled into the latter, InsaneCraft makes it possible to obtain all six Infinity Stones from Thanos, and SSundee had the brilliant idea of ​​using them to make the Blade of Conqueror of his real name.

To be able to craft it, players must, above all, get their hands on a large number of materials, but also make so-called intermediate swords to complete all the necessary steps before the last one. Additionally, the minigames also require players to complete them in order to craft the sword.

For more details on the features of infinity sworddeals 60% of the target’s health as real damage in addition to various special abilities, such as the ability to slam the ground in such a way as to create a shockwave and then deal 300% damage.