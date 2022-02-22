Minecraft 1.18.2 is almost upon us and you can play it!

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 is a reality and you can enjoy a pre-release by following the official instructions from the website itself. The most important detail about what has been seen before is the “locate” command which makes it much easier to find particular instances of biomes and structures.

The time between this first version and the patch can vary quite a bit considering that the latest releases have taken from just a week to a month.

Minecraft builds content with a pick and shovel

For now, we will be attentive to the official announcements regarding times and after that we will be waiting for the long-awaited version 1.19 of which we already had some small advances that say a lot.

Master the Hadoken and conquer the Dark Hadou with this @CapcomUSA_ approved skin pack by @57Digital! Check out Character Creator for new items and emotes like Ryu’s headband and claim your free V Shirt. 🥋 https://t.co/OBJEuTBOlH pic.twitter.com/uzinle7d0C — Minecraft Marketplace (@MinecraftMarket) February 18, 2022

In any case, while we wait for the new versions, Mojang offers us certain details that make the wait easier, such as the great Street Fighter skins that allow us to wear some of the most iconic clothing of the characters in the saga. from Capcom in typical Minecraft style.

The novelties, like the fans, do not run out and this 2022 seems to be giving us a real arsenal of good things, let’s hope it continues in this way.