Min Min amiibo arrives on April 29 and Minecraft amiibo are delayed

We bring good news to amiibo lovers: Nintendo has already given Date to Min Min’s amiibo from Super Smash Bros Ultimate for this April 29so very soon you will be able to get hold of it!

On the other hand, there has also been an update regarding Steve and Alex amiibo from Minecraft… Its delay has been reported due to logistical and production delays of the figures. They were planned for this spring, but they will finally arrive a little later.

we leave you with tweets with both ads:

Steve & Alex #SmashBros #amiibo were previously announced to launch in spring 2022. However, due to a logistics and production delay, unfortunately the release timing has been delayed to later in 2022. pic.twitter.com/388tqS5XQd —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2022

