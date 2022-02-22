Microsoft could fire an employee who almost hanged his 7-year-old son for refusing to stop playing with his Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Today we bring you horrible news that has gone around the world. As it comes to us from Nintendo Life, a veteran Microsoft developer would have been sentenced to one year of community service after being found guilty of try to strangle his son. This act of violence would have come after the boy refused to stop playing with his Nintendo Switch, disobeying him.

The employee, named Nicholas Lester and 41 years old, tried to exercise violence on his son while screaming “I’ll make you stop breathing”. That attack took place at his residence during the month of February of last year. The defendant pleaded guilty at trial, with the magistrate offering the following statement:

His seven year old son was using his will against his. In response, you put a headlock on his head and he was heard to say words like “I’ll make you stop breathing.” Her actions on this occasion alarmed three independent witnesses who were so concerned by what they had heard that they called the police. Children act, play, resist reasonable authority: that is what children do. As a parent, it is your responsibility to never resort to an act of family violence. The responsibility is yours. There is never an excuse for family violence and the court expects you to make decisions that will keep your family safe, no matter how angry you are or what the circumstances are.

After the trial, the defendant testified have problems with depression and be working on a solution. With no prior charges and considering that this developer’s employment at Microsoft is in jeopardy, no further action was taken against him.

What do you think of this news? Without a doubt, they should make people pass certain tests before becoming parents…

Via.