Medical student raffles Coldplay tickets to pay for his stay at Harvard

Raúl Alejandro Miranda Ojeda is a medical student at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) who was selected to spend a stay at Harvard Medical School and a course at Harvard TH School of Public Health and to fulfill his dream he is raffling four tickets of the Coldplay concert at the Foro Sol on April 3, 2022.

The young man hopes to raise 4 thousand dollars to “achieve his dream” and study at the American university and continue his development in clinical research.

He said he was a fan of the British pop rock and alternative rock band and mentioned that he would have loved to attend the concert. However, he hopes to reach the goal to pay for the course and the transfer.

How can you participate in the raffle?

To support the medical student to achieve his dream and win a ticket to go to the Coldplay concert in Mexico City, you must follow these steps:

You have to deposit 150 pesos to the following account: CLABE: 058597000019348548; Account: 989676920015; BanRegio Bank; Name: Raul Alejandro Miranda Ojeda.

It is necessary to register the information of the voucher in this link.

Once registered, you will be participating for one of the tickets.

The winner or winner will be announced on March 17.

If you are interested in participating in the raffle, each ticket costs 150 pesos. These tickets belong to the VE-19C section of the venue and are currently sold out.

All about Coldplay’s return to Mexico

Coldplay announced that Mexico is part of the list of countries they will visit in 2022 as part of their “Music Of The Spheres World Tour”.

On his way through the country, he will visit the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, on March 25; the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, on March 29 and finally the CDMX Sol Forum on April 3 of next year.