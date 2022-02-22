Medical specialties that ENSURE you a job in Mexico

With the release of calls by public health institutions such as IMSS and ISSTE. Which are directed towards doctors and residents, it is pertinent that you ask yourself: What medical specialties that assure you a job in Mexico?

In general, it could be said that none assures you a job position in Mexico, however, family doctors, neurologists, gastroenterologists and otorhinolaryngologists are among the most demanded specialties, according to a report by Merrit Hawkins.

Medical specialties with “absolute demand”, is it yours?

In the months leading up to the pandemic, the following specialties were found to be in the top 10 for “absolute demand.” That is, the number of vacancies versus the number of doctors in a given specialty.

Here are the top 10 specialties in “absolute demand”:

1. Neurology

2. Psychiatry

3. Gastroenterology

4. Hematology / Oncology

5. Dermatology

6. Urology

7. Otorhinolaryngology

8. Geriatrics

9. Rheumatology

10. Family Medicine

The authors of the article point to several emerging trends

While it is difficult for anyone to predict how these specialties experiencing shortages may change in the new COVID environment. The paper’s authors point to several emerging trends, including an increase in overall demand for physicians.

On the other hand, the demand for both radiology and anesthesiology… is increasing. A clear sign that the volume of medical procedures is growing, the authors of the 38-page report wrote. “Whether it’s a diagnosis or a procedure, little happens in healthcare without an image.”

Salaries for specialists have generally increased. But the drop in elective procedures during COVID-19 certainly affected starting salary across the board.

On the other hand, the same study says that the most requested health medical specialties in the world after COVID-19 will be:

Family Medicine nursing trainee Psychiatry Radiology Internal Medicine

Family doctor, one of the most requested medical specialties for the fourteenth consecutive year

This year’s report indicates that family medicine was the most requested specialty for the fourteenth consecutive year. What highlights the demand for primary care. They add that the shift to telehealth, fueled by COVID-19, will likely affect compensation structures for primary care physicians.

More hospitalists and infectious disease specialists will also be needed

Merritt Hawkins anticipates that the health system will also need more hospitalists, specialists in infectious diseases. As well as emergency medicine physicians and pulmonary/critical care specialists.

He noted that “they will be necessary to maintain the health of the population in the event that cases of COVID-19 persist and prepare for the next pandemic or public health emergency.

Why more specialists in infectious diseases?

Perhaps there was a picturesque moment when some thought that medical advances had decreased the demand for infectious disease specialists. But the widespread and deadly nature of COVID-19 makes that thought moot. Even before the coronavirus, we saw outbreaks of HIV and Ebola, as well as an increase in cases of hepatitis C and tuberculosis. We also have more immunosuppressed patients, including cancer and transplant patients, who are susceptible to infectious diseases.

Lastly, during the pandemic there were NOT enough psychiatrists to meet the demands of mental health. So, with depression and stress on the rise around the world, we probably need more psychiatrists to tackle the problem.

