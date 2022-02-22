Max Kilman lets himself be loved by Chelsea

The Chelsea It is aware of the critical situation that it may experience in its rearguard in the event of the escape of several of its troops. Without going any further, professionals of the stature of César Azpilicueta (32 years old), Andreas Christensen (25 years old) and Antonio Rüdiger (28 years old) are on the radar of the big European clubs.

Therefore, it is nothing new that the squad led by Thomas Tuchel is aware of the alternatives that may arise in the market to strengthen their project. According to the information handled by talkSPORTthe Blues do not lose sight of the situation Max Kilman (24 years old) at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Defensive reliability at the service of Wolverhampton

Under contract in Molineux Stadium Until mid-2026, the magnificent centre-back has acknowledged more than once that he had great sympathy for Chelsea during his childhood. What’s more, there is talk of an emotional bond that can last today, so he would be very excited to set course for Stamford Bridge.

An issue that does not go unnoticed by Tuchel’s team, a squad that has lagged somewhat behind in the race for premier league (thing of two between City and Liverpool). In this way, Chelsea could pick up the glove of a Kilman who is standing out under the direction of Bruno Lage at Wolverhampton.