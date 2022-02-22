Matt Damon, a very human star at the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES FESTIVAL

Cannes (France), Jul 9 (EFE).- Nice, humble and very patient to sign autographs. Matt Damon arrived at the Cannes Festival as a star, but also as a human being concerned with reality to present “Stillwater”, out of competition.

“We are living a very inhuman reality” due to “the lack of contact.” “This is not how we are supposed to live,” reflected Damon, when asked about his feeling being in Cannes after the last two years marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night was the gala screening of the film at the Grand Theater Lumière and Damon was moved to tears by the applause that the entire audience gave him at the end of the film. “I’m very happy to be here, after so much time watching things on television, being in a movie theater with 2,000 people, who are strangers but part of the same community…it’s a great memory.”

The actor came to Cannes to present, out of competition, “Stillwater”, a story about today’s United States through Bill, the character played by Damon, but also about relationships and a possible redemption, as its director explained, Tom McCarthy, Oscar for best screenplay for “Spotlight” (2015).

A film full of layers that tells how Bill, a driller in the oil sector, travels to Marseille (France) to see his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is serving time for a murder that he claims he did not commit. And there he meets a reality completely unknown to him.

Because Bill is a very specific person from a very specific place and with a very closed life, as the actor explained. “We didn’t want to make a political statement,” he said, referring to the personality of a character clearly from the US side who supports former US President Donald Trump.

“Setting him in Oklahoma was essential to creating this character” because “everything is far away in Oklahoma,” where people are very hot, but they’ve hardly gotten out of there. “They invite you to their houses, to barbecues (…) all men are similar, their bodies, the glasses, the hats… they are strong, every physical detail was important,” Damon explained.

And from there he travels to Marseille, a multicultural city in the south of France that is everything he hasn’t known.

The culture clash is one of the most interesting parts of the film, with a Bill who is lost, but who finds great support in Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her daughter, played by Lilou Siauvaud, a true “scene stealer”.

“I worked with three incredible actresses,” said Damon, who was full of praise for little Lilou. “I have many years of experience and for her it was her first film.”

“The first day I worked with her, I immediately realized that I was working with a 9-year-old Meryl Streep,” she added.

To which the girl replied: “Matt was very sweet, super nice to everyone, he made us all feel very comfortable. She would have been lost without him.”

A good atmosphere on set that made Cottin feel sad at the end.

Although the story of the film was not as easy as the reality of the shooting.

A film that shows a relationship “very complicated because it’s not typical of a father and daughter, it’s strange and difficult,” Breslin said.

But that wasn’t hard to play for Damon, who as a father identified with Bill’s struggle to get his daughter out of the mess she’s in.

“Any parent can get involved with a story like that, even though the movie is about a very specific man in a very specific place in America who just gets completely overwhelmed by the situation,” explained Damon.

A movie that was shot in chronological order, which really helped the actors get into their characters, as well as the “wonderfully well-written script” that allowed them to get into scenes quickly.

By Alicia Garcia de Francisco