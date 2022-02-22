Massive boxing class announced in CDMX to achieve a Guinness record

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, invited people from all over the country to join the massive class and set a new world record.

With the participation of Sylvester Stallone, or Rocky Balboa?, as well as several legends of Mexican boxing, the Government of Mexico City announced a massive boxing class which has two objectives: to promote physical activation through sport and to establish a Guinness record.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government, presented this event at a press conference, which will take place on May 28 in the Zócalo of the capital. She accompanied by Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council, The official made a call to fill the space to get the mark.

“We’re going to invite people from all over the country to come to the nation’s capital and help us break the Guinness World Record for the longest class ever held anywhere in the world, make it an impossible new mark.” to break”, Sheinbaum said.

By the way, the head of government recalled that it is in Tepito where a boxing school is being built, same that presumes as the future great school of this discipline throughout the country. He clarified that boxing is an option to get away from addictions and delinquency.

Erik Morales, former world champion, said that Mexico is a power in boxing and that there is a wide following, so he trusts in an extraordinary participation for the mass class: “To that hobby that I always hear screaming, now I want to hear them throwing blows. Let them sound, let them break the wind and throw boxing combinations “.

Julio César Chavez, Jackie Nava, ‘Barbie’ Juárez, ‘Travieso’ Arce, Humberto ‘la Chiquita’ González, They were some of the figures that also joined this initiative so that the Zócalo would be a gym for a day.