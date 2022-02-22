Martin Scorsese’s new movie already has a release date

Years have passed since the remembered declarations of Martin Scorsese about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and continue to have an impact to this day, a clear demonstration of the value and weight of their words in the industry. Meanwhile, the legendary director focused on his next project, Killers of the Flower Moonof which they have just announced new details and it was known when it will be available in theaters.

The feature film to be released in AppleTV+ It will be based on the 2017 book of the same name written by David Grann and starring Leonardo Dicaprioin his sixth collaboration with the director, and for Robert DeNirobeing his tenth production together with the winner of the Oscar Award for The Departed. The rest of his cast is completed with Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and William Belleauamong others.

Official synopsis revealed so far: “Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, triggering a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. In 1919, the Osage were still unaccustomed to large wealth from oil royalties and the oil boom that was happening around him. Burkhart is a greedy person, who moves to Oklahoma from Texas to work in the oil fields and was practically penniless.”.

Its filming began in the first months of 2021 with a strict protocol due to the Coronavirus pandemic and was carried out in Osage and Washington counties: “I am excited to begin working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a moment in American history that should not be forgotten.”said Scorsese. In May, Niro suffered an injury, but production was not delayed and he returned in June, finishing work on the set on October 1.

+When is Killers of the Flower Moon released?

According to the words of his scriptwriter Eric Rothwho was interviewed by FYCthe movie Killers of the Flower Moon will hit theaters in November this year. In this way, one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 will be released in the penultimate month and we will still have to wait a long time to see the western of the great Martin Scorsese.