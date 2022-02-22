Marshmello, Selena Gómez and Khalid triumph in the Champions League final

The Champions League final is the most important event for European football, but also at an international level, since this meeting is viewed by millions of people around the world. That is why everything is always taken care of to the smallest detail. Before Man City and Chelsea fight this Saturday night to become the winner of the UEFA Champions League 2021viewers have been able to visualize a very special moment.

Minutes before the ball began to roll in the do Dragao Stadium in Porto (Portugal), UEFA and Pepsi have offered the legendary opening show of the Champions League final. On this occasion it has been led by the DJ Marshmellothe enigmatic producer and artist, known for hits like ‘Happier’, ‘Silence’ and ‘Friends’.

a virtual performance



The pandemic situation in which we find ourselves has meant that the show could not be experienced on the pitchbut the artist has offered an authentic virtual show that has seemed the most real. Marshmello has started the virtual performance with his signature mask and has gradually encouraged the viewers who were viewing the show through their televisions. She has also shown what he sees through the eyes of his mask.

have sounded several ‘songs’ of the artist and little by little other singers have been appearing on the Dragao stadium in virtual format. Selena Gomez viewers have fallen in love with his song wolves, like the singer khalid with your theme ‘Silence’.

in a ball of the world



The protagonists of the show have appeared on a virtual world ball that has shown the different European cities. Around them it has been possible to see the Eiffel Tower or the london eye. The entire show has been accompanied by dancers who have made the virtual performance, once again, one of the most spectacular.

The social media have been filled with positive comments towards the performance of Marshmello, Selena Gómez and Khalid, although Selena’s appearance has been the one that has most impressed viewers.