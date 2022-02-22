Mark Wahlberg gives us the keys to wearing a sweatshirt at 50

Mark Wahlberg He is one of the most enigmatic subjects in the world of entertainment and fashion. From his beginnings, when he decided to go out into the world as a rap singer, going through the infamous campaign of Ropa interior for calvin klein —the same one that changed the world to the brand—, and until the moment he decided to venture into the world of cinema, the question is: is there something wrong with Marky? His abs and back constantly tell us NO, but his looks are also pretty adamant about it.

For sample, the outfits that the actor chose to visit the SiriusXM studios in New York to promote his most recent production, in the company of Tom Holland. A relaxed outfit, which many times we could think of as typical of “dads”, but which is everything we dream of for a good Sunday afternoon.

Especially, this stylistic gesture of Mark Wahlberg is a demonstration for all the men of 50 years old – or more – who are terrified to think that they could ever use a hoodie… Relax! Nothing happens. Follow in the footsteps of this actor to diminish his fears and you will see that everything will turn out well.

Rockin’! Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Solid Color Hoodie

The perfect sweatshirt exists and among its many features you can bet on its versatility. Precisely, this is what the one Marky is wearing has the most. A specific color, with discreet lettering and a homey texture. There’s no more.

a good fit

Not too tight, not too loose: just right. And that is something you should keep in mind. Especially if at some point you want to wear it with formal pants and suits.

Jeans

In black please. If the presence of a sweatshirt in your look makes you nervous, do as he does. Keep it all simple and presentable. A pair of straight jeans in a dark hue will always do this—ideal for when you’re over 40.

Tennis

From the same color family as the hoodie, Mark decided to play it safe and not mix too many colors in her outfits. The detail is that her model is a casual one in suede, which always makes our walk look cool, but elegant. Review what your classic tennis options are to achieve this.