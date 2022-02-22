“Many times I go home fucked”

According to the tests of Diego Simeonthe Mexican Hector Herrera can have this Wednesday continuity in the starting eleven in the match Going of the round of 16 of the Champions League against him Man Utd; a litmus test for Atletico Madrid in the face of the crisis of recent weeks, lightened in part by last Saturday’s victory against Osasuna at El Sadar.

Hours before the momentous European commitment, the midfielder talks to Agencia EFE about the moment of the team, the locker room, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Champions League, the present and the future. He has not received any communication from Atlético de Madrid to continue beyond next summer, when he ends his contract.

He “would love to continue” at the rojiblanco club, even if he goes “fucked home” when he doesn’t play or even if he has barely started this season: only four games out of the 29 he has been available for Simeone.

How is the team after winning in Pamplona?

“Very good. I think the victory was necessary, to get the three points, to give us a bit of peace of mind, a bit of confidence, especially to face this match (against Manchester United) in the best way”.

What changed at Atlético against Osasuna?

“It was more a matter of encouragement, of strength, of entering the field convinced. I think the team reacted very well after the defeat we had at home (0-1 against Levante, last Wednesday).

Have they been difficult weeks with these losing sequences? How has the locker room experienced all this? How have they managed it?

“It is true that when the results do not accompany you and things do not go as you expect, it can create a bit of unease, but I think it is the moment in which you should have the most peace of mind and work. The group is quite mature and aware of the moment we are experiencing, which is not very good, and has faced the situation with maturity and with work, which is the only thing that I think can get us ahead”.

Talk about group. What is the Atlético dressing room like and how is it?

“The results have been negative and you can think that the group is wrong or that it is separated, but no. To begin with, there is a spectacular group of people, of human beings, and I think that within football is important and it is difficult to find a group just like this one. And united, above all, which I think is very important. The group is fine, it’s calm, it’s united and wanting to want things to go well”.

You, on a personal level, are having less participation and continuity in the team this season. How do you feel about this situation?

“It’s difficult because you always want to play, be the protagonist, participate and everything. At least I try to be calm and work so that when I have to play and I get an opportunity, I can take advantage of it. The truth is that many times I go home screwed, which is where one can be as one is or express what one feels. And I, really, that at home with my wife also talk a lot about this subject, especially when I don’t play, when I have little participation. It is difficult to assimilate that you are not participating, that they don’t take you into account. It’s difficult to get home and be in the same mood, but the truth is that, thank God, in that aspect I am calm and I have a person behind me who is also always cheering. I think that at that moment Family is super important.”

Have you noticed a lot of the difference compared to Porto, when you were the captain and an important player?

“Obviously, when you have participation it’s different. That was the captain. He always played. You have another type of stress or pressure. They are different facets, but I, from the point where I have to be, enjoy it. I also enjoy the facet that I am now, that I don’t have to participate much, I try to enjoy the day to day to take it calmer and be able to be prepared for when I have to”.

Why have you failed to consolidate yourself in Atlético’s eleven?

“I don’t know. If it’s my way of playing or that I haven’t adapted one hundred percent in the way that the ‘master’ asks me. There is a lot of competition. It’s also true. I don’t know. The truth is that I don’t have it It’s clear why I haven’t been able to be a fixture within the team. It’s difficult and I’m not the type of player who is on top of the ‘mister’ saying ‘why I don’t play, why this, why that…’. When it’s my turn to play, I know I have to be ready and help the team when it’s my turn.”

After the good game you played in Pamplona, ​​do you see yourself with options to repeat in the eleven and have continuity against Manchester United?

“I always try to be prepared for when I have to take advantage of the opportunity and help the team. Obviously, I always have the illusion of playing. And a match like this in ‘Champions’ well with much more enthusiasm and much more desire. I have to work and keep working and be prepared in case I have to play again”.

Your contract with Atlético ends this season. Has the club transmitted anything to you? Has he talked to you to continue? How do you see your future?

“We have not talked about contracts, if we could renew, if he wanted to leave… Nothing. At no time. We have not had communication at least with me, I do not know if he has spoken with my employer. The truth is that I do not know that situation I am super calm and I will be an Atleti player until the summer, if I have to be more then I will be and if not I will continue to be a professional until the contract ends”.

Do you have any personal preferences? Stay at Atlético or try out for another team?

“If you ask me what you want, I would love to stay… And look, I want to play, I want to have more participation, but, if it were up to me, I would gladly stay.”

Do you plan to return one day to play in the Mexican League?

“Yes. Sometimes I think about it, because it’s my country, my children haven’t lived in Mexico either, my family is there and you always want to be close to my family, but I think it’s not the time yet. I hope I can stay a few years for here”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: HÉCTOR HERRERA, WITH HIGH CHANCES OF FACE CRISTIANO IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE