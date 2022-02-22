Love and Thunder’ reveal key details of the film

As we all know, Disney does not exploit the image of Marvel simply with movies and series, but rather obtains a great return with the sale of merchandising and toys. The times of manufacture and commercialization of these, go to a different time from that of the film promotions of La Casa de las Ideas. In this way we met Shuma-Gorath, one of the villains that will appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Now the turn to discover details has come with the release of future toys from Thor: Love and Thunderwhere among other things we have discovered Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor outfit.

Without being able to know anything yet either through a poster or a first official trailer, the new merchandise of the Lego brand are the crumbs that the company leaves a slight trace of information regarding the fourth installment of the God of thunder. One of the most important novelties of the film and that acquires a certain aspect of transition is the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). The actress will become Mighty Thor, taking on a hammer that we now know from the images of the dolls that it will be rebuilt with small cracks, after Hela sprayed it on thor ragnarok.

The general Lego set shows what could be a key piece in the film. Called “The Goat Boat”, the huge Viking ship pulled by two goats is a humorous element very typical of director Taika Waititi. In the box of this toy we find the characters of Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, Thor and Gorr, the villain he plays by Christian Bale. The Titan Hero Series of heroine Jane Foster also reveals the helmet and warrior outfit that she will wear. Very similar to the one we saw in the comics. As for Thor and Korg, it can be seen that their outfits will change chromatically to a bluish tone, a feature also visible on the Lego box. It seems that Korg will have a greater role than in previous titles and the absence of Chris Pratt and Nebula confirm that the guardians of the galaxy will not absolutely help the God of Thunder, but will be at the beginning of the film and appearing sporadically in Thor: Love and thunder.