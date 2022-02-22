long gloves are perfect for guest looks

We have new micro trend in the houseand given the success it is generating among the star system, this could be gaining prominence in the coming months. Giving us back all the glamor of Hollywood divas of the 50slong gloves are back in fashion more than ever and personalities like Dua Lipa, Katy Perry or Khloé Kardashian so they show us. You’d better pay attention, because this plugin could make your next guest look touch perfection.

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

Dua Lipa and her outfits on the Future Nostalgia Tour 2022

Dua Lipa is rocking it with her Future Nostalgia Tour 2022, and her outfits haven’t gone unnoticed. Sheathed in striking jumpsuits -one of them lined with more than 120,000 crystals embedded by the Mugler house-, the matching gloves round off the final result.





The perfect trend to achieve a perfect guest look

This (micro) trend is perfect for achieving the perfect guest look. the brazilian Livia Nunes Marques She shows it to us with class, style and elegance, and all thanks to this vintage styling by Chanel with tulle gloves.





Furthermore, one of the first celebrities The one who announced this new fashion to us was Gigi Hadid, and she did it on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2021. In black and white, her Prada look made her one of the favorites of the evening.





Khloé Kardashian and Katy Perry, united by the same look

This fashion is so popular among the star system that even stars in a duel of styles between two greats: Katy Perry and Khloé Kardashian. Draped and chocolate brown, this Alex Perry design is perfect for wearing this trend in an elegant and simple way.









How to wear this trend in full street style

This accessory is also perfect even for creating epic street style looks. How could it be otherwise, Chiara Ferragni adapts this fashion with this proposal in black and white by Marc Jacobs that combines gloves and micro cropped bandeau top.





This fashion gives us back the savoir faire from Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe.

Photos | Instagram @khloekardashian, @katyperry, @chiaraferragni, @dualipa, @livia, @gigihadid