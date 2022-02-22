Leonardo DiCaprio, the worst roommate according to Johan Hill

Leonardo DiCaprio and coexistence with his partner Jonah Hill Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

The American recognized for participating in films like “Titanic”, and the most recent Netflix, “Don’t look up”, He decided to spend the 2020 confinement with his set partner Johan Hill but things did not go as planned.

We suggest: Jennifer Lawrence hated working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet

We invite you to learn more about our content on the home

It is no secret to anyone that coexistence is one of the most difficult tasks that a person must face, not only with their partner, their children, in some cases also with their friends.

So this is what happened between DiCaprio and Hill, with the passing of the days began to notice the tastes and differences of each one.

They made the decision to live together the quarantine coincided when they were recording “Don’t look up”.

You can read: Jennifer Lawrence dazzled with her maternal look at the premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’

WHY IS LEONARDO DICAPRIO CONSIDERED THE WORST PARTNER TO LIVE WITH?

His colleague Johan Hill is not a lover of science fiction movies and while they were confined with DiCaprio they had to choose what to do or what to see.

One of the disagreements they had was that, their tastes for series and films were completely different. Actor Jonah Hill says that his partner practically forced him to watch all kinds of movies related to this genre and that the confinement became a torture.

Also read: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra become parents for the first time

WHAT WAS THE SERIES THAT GENERATED DISCORD BETWEEN LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND JONAH HILL?

Among one of the many series DiCaprio made Hill watch was “The Mandalorian,” which is about a lone gunfighter who was rescued by the Mandalorians and who has very advanced combat skills.

For the actor Jonah Hill these types of topics They are not his style, especially when he had no idea what the series was about or what was happening.

This caused the two actors to have friction and some discussions, because they did not agree to choose what to entertain themselves with.

Finally these Hollywood stars decided to go to their respective homes, Leonardo DiCaprio continued with his tastes for science fiction and Jonah Hill declared to be a fan of “Game of Thrones”.

You might be interested in: Do you want to know how much Cristiano Ronaldo charges for a post on Instagram?