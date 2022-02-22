Lego gives a first look at Christian Bale as the new villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

United States.- Lego and Hasbro have officially revealed their new collection of Marvel, based on the long-awaited Thor: Love Thunder from Marvel Studios. The new Lego construction set features Lego versions of Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg as they board a viking ship called The Goat Boat. In one of the key art for the product, Mighty Thor can also be seen going head to head against hat, the butcher of gods that carries the Necrosword.

