United States.- Lego and Hasbro have officially revealed their new collection of Marvel, based on the long-awaited Thor: Love Thunder from Marvel Studios. The new Lego construction set features Lego versions of Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg as they board a viking ship called The Goat Boat. In one of the key art for the product, Mighty Thor can also be seen going head to head against hat, the butcher of gods that carries the Necrosword.

As for Hasbro’s Thor: Love and Thunder collection, it includes new toys mjolnir and stormbreaker, as well as action figures of Thor, Mighty Thor, and Korg in their new suits for the sequel.

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth how andThe God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie and Natalie Portmann, whose Jane Foster is now expected to take on the mantle of the Mighty Thor and wield the iconic Mjolnir. the oscar winner Christian bale will also return to the superhero genre as he signs on for the role of villain,

The film will also feature various actors from the MCU such as Jaime Alexander What Sif, Jeff Goldblum What Great master and waititi clike Korg, along with stars from Guardians of the Galaxy What Peter Quill from Chris PrattNebula from Karen Gillan, kraglin from Sean Gunn and groot from Vin Diesel. Thanks to earlier photos from the set, it has also been revealed that Matt Damon, Sam Neil and Luke Hemsworth will return once again for cameo roles along with Melissa McCarthy and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is being directed once again by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), qIt will be the follow-up to Waititi’s 2017 hit sequel Thor: Ragnarok. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on July 8, 2022.