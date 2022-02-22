Legend of America tunde Santiago Baños after the defeat against Pachuca

Santiago Banos and Pavel Pardo

February 21, 2022 3:35 p.m.

The bad moment of Santiago Solari’s America in Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, for which fans, critics and former players have made their opinion known about what is happening in the azulcrema box. Just as it happened with the blue-cream legend Pavel Pardo that overwhelmed Santiago Baños.

More news from Liga MX:

They put ‘eggs’ to Pizarro in his truck and he faces fans of the Rayados de Monterrey

The former player of America, Pavel Pardo He is a benchmark for the eagles and considers that Santiago Baños and Santiago Solari have fulfilled their mission of taking the eagles to the top of the table.

“We were victims of our own mistakes. There is still a long way to go in the tournament and although it looks complicated, we can do it. Come on, Club América, together in the good, bad and worse!” the former soccer player wrote in his account from Twitter.

The fans ask for him as a substitute for Baños

Despite the fact that the fans postulate him, Parde indicates that “I am not looking for any opportunity, today the sports director is Santiago Baths and the DT Santiago Solari And they deserve respect.

More news from Liga MX:

The 3 players who would set up the grid in America to get Santiago Solari out