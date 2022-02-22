Leaning skyscraper would be destroyed once again, according to leak

According to data miners, the iconic landmark of Fortnite, Reclining Skyscraper, could be destroyed once again, just over a month after reappearing in the game. Although known as a dangerous place to land in battle royale, it has become a fan favorite over the years and has undergone many transformations. leaning skyscrapers he returned in January this year, but it looks like he might be leaving again.

According to a recent data leak, Reclining Skyscraper could be destroyed once again. Data miners have recently uncovered evidence of the disappearance of leaning skyscrapers, deducing that it is most likely due to an earthquake caused by the Imagine Order and its excavation. In an image shared by a game data leaker, the map of Fortnite with 3 craters that form a triangle around RR.

It seems that Reclining Skyscraper is continually doomed to be destroyed, so it’s no surprise that the location is once again in jeopardy. As of now, tremors can be felt all over the map hinting at the earthquake, but the reason for the craters is unknown and players are busy finding the locations of the mailboxes in Fortnite Chapter 3 to destroy them for a weekly challenge. .

Even as Reclining Skyscrapers disappears from the map once again, the community is excited and intrigued with what will happen in the rest of the last Chapter. Chapter 3 Season 1 will end on March 19, so fans will most likely have an answer regarding Reclining Skyscraper by then. What could happen remains an enigma, especially considering its history.