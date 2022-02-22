Leaker points to these bomb announcements for Pokémon Day 2022, but it is recommended to keep expectations low – Nintenderos

We get a message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon and rumors about Pokémon Day 2022.

Pokemon Day 2022 Rumors

In the tweet below, we can learn about a message that has recently gone viral. It comes from the leaker Eclipsewhich has gained some reputation in the past for correctly leaking information about the franchise.

Includes really standout announcements for Pokémon Day, but for now not officially confirmed. They are the following:

Some of the next big news. An expansion of Pokémon Legends: Arceus It will be available in the first half of the current year. Detective Pikachu 2 for Switch will arrive at the end of April Announcement of a new game: we will return to the PokemonVGC

By mentioning the abbreviation for the Video Game Championships, this immediately led some to believe that it will correspond to the Generation 9, as has been rumored in the past. However, other sources recommend fans keep your expectations low and let yourself be surprised by what is announced.

This is what we officially know about Pokémon Day 2022:

February 21: Pokémon Masters: Aura and Latias Event

February 22: Pokémon Sword and Shield: Unknown

February 23: Pokémon Café ReMix: starly shiny event

February 24: Pokémon Unite: Unknown

February 25: P25 Music: Yaffle Video

February 26: Pokémon GO: Surely the Tour of Johto

It looks like there will be more announcements on February 27, Pokémon Day. which ones are unknown

