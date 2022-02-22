Laurita Fernández confused Amanda Seyfried’s double with Luisiana Lopilato: “I was distracted by my eyes”

The “door of similarities” continues to generate a lot of repercussion, not only in “Welcome aboard” (El thirteen) but in the networks because the participants who are going to try their luck often become a trend due to the similarity they have with the one they are going to imitate. Of course, this time he did not miss it either and again the driver was stunned.

On this occasion, a young woman surprised Laura Fernandezwho is supplying Guido Kaczka, and his collaborators by presenting himself with a resemblance to the one that everyone believed, was louisiana lopilato. However, the participant was in charge of marking the error and He ended up confessing who is the famous one who went to represent.

Federico Hoppe’s double shocked Laurita Fernández: “Before you ate everything” Laurita Fernández was impressed with the Welcome aboard participant because of the resemblance to her former partner, Fede Hoppe.

miraclesa girl from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito, dazzled Laura As soon as he showed up at the door. “I don’t know who she is, but she is beautiful. Welcome. I got distracted by the eyes that she has,” she pointed out. Barby Franco was also full of praise for her and even told her that she was ‘a Victoria’s Secret model’.

Already in the game Laurita, Barbie and the girls They began to dissect to see how similar Milagros had features. Francesca said, with no luck, that she looked like Nicole Neumann. But the data that she contributed mario guerci about what was essential to ‘get on track’ in his success.

Given the clues that had already -Hollywood actress, blonde, with light eyes- Miracles confessed to Laura that the name of their resemblance begins “with A”.

“Ahhhhh. Hollywood actress, who is not Justina Bustos, who is not the one from queen’s gambitit’s not louisana lopilato because you told me that you are international”, said Laurita, to save time. “Oh! aaaaaamanda seyfreidI don’t know how to say it. It does not matter! How wonderful! If I had to choose to look like someone, it is her, “the driver closed.