Lalo Palmer, legendary American striker, has died

Through an official statement, the America club informed his fans about the death from Edward Gonzalez Palmer, former historical forward of the team, who at 87 years of age lost his life on the afternoon of this Monday, February 21. So far, the causes of death are unknown.

Without giving further details, the azulcrema team limited itself to sharing a message on social networks dedicated to the family of Lalo Palmer in which regretted the loss of the former Americanist player and listed the most outstanding achievements he had throughout his career as a footballer cream blue.

“We regret the sensitive death of Eduardo González Palmer. 5th top scorer in America, Two-time Cup Champion and Champion of Champions. Scoring Champion in 1958-59. We express our condolences to his loved ones and family. RIP #EternalGreatness #Always Eagles”, published the club on its official Twitter account.

The news was immediately replicated by different fans of the club, who lamented the departure of one of the benchmarks of Americanism in the fifties. Also some sports commentators were sensitized by the death of the former striker.

Anthony Morenoanalyst of Sure Sports, was one of the sports analysts who dedicated a few words to the figure of Coapa, in his official Twitter profile he wrote: “Will the Americanists @ClubAmerica know how great this scorer was in his history? ..RIP LALO PALMER”.

While Enrique Borja, former soccer player and sports commentator for Univisión Deportes wrote: “A great player, scorer and figure also came forward, my dear Lalo Palmer, you left your mark on the court and as a personour prayers for you and your family. Rest in peace”.

In a second publication, the squad of The Eagles dedicated a video to him in which he recalled his most relevant feat in his career as a footballer. That party of 1954 Mexico Cup final before the Chivas from GuadalajaraLalo Palmer served as goalkeeper after the starting goalkeeper was expelled, so he was in charge of leading his team to victory and being crowned champion of that season.

That feat meant an outstanding achievement for the club because The Eagles They had not been champions in the competition since the 1937-1938 season, so it took 16 years for the Coapa team to lift the Cup again.

Eduardo González Palmer was a prominent Mexican striker between the 1950s and 1960s. From the beginning of his formation as a professional player he enlisted in the basic forces of América until he debuted in 1951 in the First Division of Mexico; From that moment on, he was listed as one of the most important soccer players in American history.

He quickly became one of the team’s most outstanding forwards as he became the team’s starter and was in charge of leading the offensive strategy. He wore the America shirt for 11 campaigns and in the 1958-59 season he became the top scoring champion since he scored a total of 25 goals.

Lalo Palmer was twice champion of the MX Cup Well, he got the trophy season 1953 – 1954 and 1954 – 1955. That last year he also got his team to the final of the Champion of Champions of the Mexican tournament and was proclaimed as the top winning club of that day.

His last tournament that he played with America was in the 1961-1962 season since he left the institution and became a player of the atlantean; with the iron ponies He only played one tournament and then retired permanently from professional football.

