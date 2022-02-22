La Nación / MOPC approves technical review report of the Ñanduti Footbridge

From the Ministry of Public Works (MOPC) they communicated that the technical review report of the Gateway of Culture, better known as the Ñanduti Gateway, was approved. In a statement, they point out that it is Resolution No. 283 by which the report dated December 29, 2021 is approved.

In this context, it should be noted that last year a scandal was generated that involved Minister Arnoldo Wiens with the “golden” catwalk, a work directed in favor of a favorite contractor and with a scandalous overprice, according to the opinion of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

This is the SG Minister contract No. 723/2019, signed with the company Engineering SA, within the framework of the “MOPC Call No. 153/2019 National Public Tender for the construction of a pedestrian walkway between the Ñu Guasu Park and the Paraguayan Olympic Committee ”, with IDN° 369,618.

After the signing of the document by the head of the MOPC, the administrative process continues, according to the results of the report that recommends – among other things – to proceed with the discount of G. 2,199,678,687 after the technical verification carried out, as reported by the portfolio of Works.

“This resolution will be sent to the Comptroller General of the Republic, to the National Directorate of Public Procurement, to the Ministry of Public Administration, to the Public Ministry and a copy to the contracting company, for its knowledge and pertinent purposes, as It had happened with the technical review report on December 30, 2021. The note in this case is found at the following link: https://bit.ly/3H9DwoW”, the statement mentions.

The MOPC recalls that, after the technical analysis carried out, the report in its final summary verbatim details the following. “Within the framework of the deductions and adjustments found above, we suggest proceeding – by means of a rigorous Administrative Act – to the discount of G. 2,199,678,687 (two thousand one hundred and ninety-nine million six hundred and seventy-eight thousand six hundred and eighty-seven guaraníes) resulting from the technical review carried out by the institution”, in the first place.

It also mentions about subsequently admitting the Provisional Reception of the work and the pertinent liquidation, within the framework of the respective legal and contractual provisions. Then, send the information to the Directorate of Legal Affairs so that the corresponding opinion is issued.

Finally, this report must be sent to the Comptroller General of the Republic, to the National Directorate of Public Procurement, to the Ministry of Public Function, to the Public Ministry and a copy to the contracting company, for their knowledge and pertinent purposes. .

From the Ministry of Works they indicated that, following his policy of institutional transparency and access to public information, Minister Arnoldo Wiens published in his main institutional channels all the actions undertaken in this case:

In January 2021, by Resolution No. 49/2021, the intervention of the Public Works Directorate was ordered with the aim of exhaustively verifying all the processes carried out by said directorate and, especially, of this work.

The results of the intervention and internal audit carried out by the MOPC in the case of the Ñu Guasu Park Pedestrian Walkway were published on April 16, 2021. Once the technical review report was concluded, it was released to the public. and sent to the Comptroller General of the Republic and other institutions on December 30, 2021.

Finally, as a result of what was investigated by the Directorate of Legal Affairs of the MOPC, all the officials involved in this process were removed from their positions and they were instructed in an administrative investigation carried out by the Public Function. The non-renewal of provision of professional services was even applied.

