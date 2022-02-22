La Nación / Justin Bieber suspends concert after testing positive for COVID-19

Singer Justin Bieber is forced to reschedule many of his concerts after testing positive for the coronavirus a day after starting his long-awaited tour called “Justice in Action” in San Diego, in the United States.

It was on Saturday, February 19, when the 27-year-old Canadian artist found out that he had been infected, however, he wanted to reassure his fans by communicating that he only has mild symptoms and that he is fine.

His representative was the one who announced the singer’s withdrawal and a date has had to be rescheduled for now. The concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was the first to be suspended, as it was scheduled for this past Sunday. Therefore, the date will be moved to June 28. But due to this situation and the health protocol that must be observed in this case, everything indicates that the presentation in Arizona and Los Angeles will also have to be postponed.

“Due to the results of the coronavirus tests, unfortunately, we have to postpone this Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is very disappointed, but the health and safety of the team and the fans will always be our priority. The new date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored,” says the statement issued by Bieber’s representative.

