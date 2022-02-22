Kylie Jenner shows how much her belly has grown during pregnancy

In the Kardashian clan they are about to celebrate a new birth, that of the second baby to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, which is about to arrive. And it is that, despite the fact that the businesswoman has been the most hermetic with this second pregnancy —as she was with the first, which she announced once that Stormi had already been born—, according to unofficial calculations, she is already seven months. That is, in the final stretch and getting ready for the big date! Perhaps due to the privacy that Jenner requires during this process, we have barely seen images of her, since she has not attended any public event with cameras for more than a month.

Thus, everything we know about pregnancy is through the small pills that she offers us on her social networks, where she shares her day to day. And it was precisely on her Instagram where last Thursday she published a sophisticated image of her body reflected in a shadow, where she can see the current state of your tummy. A belly that has grown quite a bit since the last time we saw her and that gives us the cutest snapshot of the day. The title that she chose for said publication was “grown up”.

It was Khloé Kardashian who took the opportunity to leave a loving message in the photo:

“Wow, my beautiful and amazing sister. The photo is divinely beautiful”

Kylie’s empire does not stop

And despite the fact that the cosmetic businesswoman should already be resting completely waiting for this new baby to decide to come into the world in just a few weeks, the truth is that her empire does not stop or stop expanding. The last thing with which he surprised us just a few days ago was with a striking makeup collection that he has launched in collaboration with Freddy Krueger himself, a line that promises to hit a lot in the face of the imminent Halloween.

We will have to wait to see if Jenner reveals any more information, although there are those who believe that she has already subliminally dropped the sex of her future baby, uhhh.

