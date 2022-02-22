Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son’s full name revealed

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott / Mexico Agency

The newborn son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has made headlines again after the child’s birth certificate was leaked and it was revealed that the couple decided to give little Wolf two names, which has an important meaning for the rapper.

According to the birth certificate revealed by the TMZ portal, the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is called Wolf Jacques Webster. The second name having an emotional meaning, because Jacques is the real name of Travis Scott.

It was on February 2 when Wolf Webster came into the world, as confirmed by the socialite and businesswoman through her social networks with a photo of the hands of the newborn and her daughter Stormi, who precisely celebrated her fourth birthday one day before the birth of his little brother.

Although Kylie revealed that she became a mother again on that date, nine days later she reported her baby’s name through a story on her official Instagram account, which caught the attention of many for its originality.

So far, the famous couple has not released the face of the new member of their family; However, Kris Jenner gave some details about her grandson, noting that he is just like his sister. “When we saw it, we all thought the same thing: ‘There’s Stormi, being born again,’” Kris said in a recent interview.