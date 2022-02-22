Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, has feelings for Khloe Kardashian and compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Scott Disick shared his feelings about khloe kardashian after she showed off her enviable figure and new blonde hairstyle, comparing her to Marilyn Monroe.

The 37-year-old American TV personality seemed to be a huge fan of the late Hollywood legend as she channeled serious Marilyn vibes in the strapless dress and matching gloves.

Related news

The reality star looked strikingly similar to the legendary actor’s all-pink look in the iconic 1953 film Gentlemen prefer blondes.

fans of Khloé they called her Marilyn Monroe of the new age when she showed off her enviable figure in the dress of Alex Perryapparently showing her ex tristan thompson what is being lost.

Scott Disickhis sister’s ex kourtney kardashianand co-star of Keeping Up with the Kardashianssimply commented: “Marilyn”.

Kourtney left a comment on her sister’s photo, saying ‘it would be better’ while adding a brown heart emoji.

“Marylin Mon-Khlo, is that you?” added one of his followers. “Wow Marilyn,” wrote another.

Khloe’s celebrity friends were also quick to comment on how sexy the mom-of-one looked in the photo shoot, with Vanessa Bryant leaving a series of love heart eye emojis, while her best friend Malika Haqq left heart emojis. you call in the post.

khloe kardashian She won hearts with her true beauty when she parted her hair to the side in the old-school glam look, which left her voluminous waves cascading down her shoulders. She also wore thick diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. Her off-the-shoulder dress featured an intriguing ruched texture, as did her matching gloves.

Khloe Kardashian joked about her stunning outfit: “It’s giving me I just buried my rich husband vibes.”