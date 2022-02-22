Kourtney Kardashian shares a photo from 25 years ago

Little causes more interest in the ‘celeb’ world than seeing a before and after over the years. Exercise that there are those who do not hesitate to carry out in their own social networks without fear of what they will say. perfect example would be kourtney kardashianwhich this weekend gave us a snapshot of 1997 that left us stunned due to how little it has changed over the years. She was 18 years old then, now the flagship businesswoman is a fabulous 42. The snapshot was taken at the University of Dallas, where she studied for two years before transferring to the University of Arizona. There she would end up graduating in 2022 from Theater Arts with, attentively, the specialization of Spanish. Hence, she has broken a few words on social networks and speaks with Rosalía in the language of Cervantes.

In said snapshot, which has already turned 25 years old, Kardashian appears dressed in a ‘look’ that she could well wear today, thus proving once again that the trend of the nineties is more in vogue than ever. Thus, she champions a ‘litte black dress’ that in recent months we have already seen in other celebrities, such as Aitana. The photo already amasses more than a million and a half ‘likes’, although beyond the ‘like’, it was an appreciation that seemed to be repeated ad nauseam in the comments section.

Kourt, identical 25 years later

His friends, fans and acquaintances did not hesitate to emphasize how identical Kim’s sister is more than two decades later. A compliment that we can prove with this evolution of it through photos. messages like “You haven’t aged at all”, “God I thought it was a current photo” and “I thought it was from today, you haven’t changed at all 😍” they populated the image of which we do have an important appreciation to carry out: the eyebrows. As was the trend at the time, Kourt wears very thin eyebrows that over time have not aged as well as the businesswoman herself.

So if there is something we are not planning to bring back —at least for now because everything is cyclical—, it is those little eyebrows that still haunt us in the middle of the night. Although perhaps in a few months we will have to swallow our words, given that last September it was Bella Hadid who appeared with this trend that has not yet been embraced socially. Regarding the photo, except for this ‘beauty’ detail, we are still in awe of how Kourt matures, very, very fans!

