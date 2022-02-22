Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are criticized for dressing their daughter Penelope as an adult

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together for more than 10 years from 2005 to 2017a long time in which they procreated their three children Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old).

Although both parents are separated and Kourtney Kardashian is about to walk down the aisle with drummer Travis Barkerstill maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children.

Recently, Scott Disick shared a good moment father and daughter with Penelopeas both danced to the song “Captain” by British rapper Nutcase 22 for a video on TikTok on the minor’s account.

The video published from the account of the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian not only drew attention to the coexistence between father and daughter, but also to the appearance of the 9-year-old girl, who appeared wearing a crop top, high-waisted jeans and the hair dyed deep red.

In this regard, the girl accompanied the video with the description: “When We’re Too Excited to Go to Dinner”however he deleted it moments later.

Scott Disick and Penelope.

They criticize Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick for the way they educate their children

Even though the video in question intended to show a moment of leisure and fun, the publication was filled with bad comments from users, who questioned the appearance of the 9-year-old girl.

“Isn’t she a bit young to wear a crop top?! Let it be a girl!“, “Pink hair, tiktok 24/7, long nails. At this age? I wonder what kind of guidance her parents have of her and what will become of her when she is an adult, “were some of the comments.

While another user wrote: “What kind of parents are competing with her? No wonder Mason is like this because since he was little they let him do whatever”, in reference to the eldest son of the businessmen.