Kim Kardashian would be dating Pete Davidson just to annoy Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They have become one of the most named couples in recent months, after the sketch they starred in the program “Saturday night Live” and that ended with a kiss on the mouth.

Since that television appearance last October, the couple has been seen in some places together in New York and Los Angeles, dining alone or with friends, as well as traveling to paradisiacal places.

In this sense, and without giving further details, Pete Davidson a few days ago spoke for the first time about his love affair with the socialite in a meeting with students from the University of Rochester, assuring that both were very happy.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson traveled to the Bahamas together. Photo: Instagram

However, the comedian’s speech does not seem to coincide with the opinion of sources close to the couple, who assure that their romance is just a fun “adventure”.

The informants detailed to the magazine “Closer” that Apparently Kim has not been able to completely forget her ex Kanye West, with whom he has been in a legal fight since February of last year when they formally announced their separation.

“Kim and Kanye can’t seem to let go and move on, they’re still desperately clinging to each other.” expressed the informant quoted by “TheMirror”.

“Kanye’s frustration is fueled by his yearning to get Kim back and those close to her believe she may be flaunting her affair with Pete in an attempt to get Kanye’s attention. So this battle seems to be rooted ”, he added.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on “Saturday Night Live.” Photo: Capture YouTube

Kim Kardashian would go out with Pete Davidson to annoy Kanye West

Friends of Kim Kardashian assures that she started an affair with Pete in order to annoy Kanye West for I could never really be happy without him.

“While Kim is still clinging to Pete, her friends believe there is no longevity in that and she hinted that she will never be happily ever after.” they mentioned.

These statements come in the midst of a media war between Kim and Kanye for a few weeks, in which the name of the comedian from “Saturday Night Live” has been involved, since the rapper has used his social networks to insult and mock him. of the romance between them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In the face of constant attacks, Kim Kardashian decided to stop following her ex-husband and father of her four children on Instagram. A decision that was supported by his sisters, who did the same against the rapper.