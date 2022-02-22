Kim Kardashian renovated her mansion after her divorce with Kanye West and removed all traces of him

kim kardashian decided to change his life after her divorce with Kanye West (although he still refuses to accept it), and the change was not only internal but also external in terms of his style, including his own and that of his home.

The socialite stayed with the lavish Hidden Hills mansion that both shared together with their four sons North, Saint, Chicago and Psalmwhich was characterized by having a “gloomy” decoration chosen by the rapper.

However, now that Kim Kardashian lives alone with her children, she decided to renovate her home to erase the traces of her ex. One of the most obvious changes to the mansion is that the walls are now in black and white tonesbut now have cream colors with touches of wood and nature.

This is what Kim Kardashian’s mansion looks like.

Kim Kardashian took a tour for his house to Vogue magazineand in this one, it was clear that the businesswoman decided to give a more minimalist and cozy touch to the home that she shares with her four little ones, which previously had an influence sad and depressing chosen by Kanye West.

What is Kim Kardashian’s house like?

On the way, kim kardashian He confessed that each of his children has a room painted with their favorite colors and their own style. On the other hand, the kitchen is distinguished by its cream tones, creating a more welcoming and warm atmosphere.

The furniture and each of the corners create a perfect harmony and they have a strong ode to nature. On the tour she gave to Vogue, the businesswoman also showed that she has photo albums of each of her children, in which she keeps images ranging from pregnancies to important sessions.

Another of the places that most caught the attention of kim kardashian house was his garden that has a Californian touch and where just you breathe nature. As well as his garage where he keeps his collection of cars in shades of gray that match his house.

That is how kim kardashian showed that after divorce with kanye westnow she herself is in charge of the order and decoration of her home, which is in harmony with touches of freedom.