Kim Kardashian poses in a skimpy black swimsuit

kim kardashian wore a sexy black bikini as she plunged into a pool under a full moon.

the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians41, shared photos from her late-night swim on her Instagram account over the weekend, writing “NITESWIM” in the caption.

She accessorized the two-piece swimsuit with black sunglasses and a pair of leather gloves, which she used to show off two middle fingers in a photo.

Kim’s bikini shoot comes after her boyfriend Pete Davidson returned to Instagram last week. Though he’s already racked up 1.8 million followers, 28-year-old Davidson hasn’t posted anything yet and only follows two people: Kardashian and Sebastian Stan.

The couple have been romantically linked since they were seen holding hands on a roller coaster last October at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

They also shared an on-screen kiss on Saturday Night Live earlier that month when Kardashian made her hosting debut. The couple recently shared a romantic dinner as part of their Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Davidson referred to the SKIMS mogul as his “girlfriend” earlier this month during an interview with People, as he geared up for the romantic vacation.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really,” Davidson said. “So this would be the first year I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess.”

People commented last week that Kim’s “friends are excited to see her genuinely happy” in their burgeoning relationship, adding, “Everyone around her is happy that she’s happy.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, 44, in February 2021 after they married in May 2014. The former couple share daughters North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm