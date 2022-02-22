Kim Kardashian clarifies if Kourtney has a tattoo on her chest

Last monday kim kardashian He shared on Instagram a photograph of the ones that collected the most ‘likes’: the five sisters together and posing with their respective ‘lookazos’. By the way, a ‘fun fact’ is that they pose from oldest to youngest in order from left to right. An unusual picture in which the head of SKIMS emphasized the unconditional love that the five women have for each other, regardless of the thousand and one salseos that affect the clan: “Sisters, whether they are next to each other or separated by thousands of kilometers, are always connected by the heart”. As expected, in just a few hours the image already has more than three and a half million ‘likes’, amazing! And although they all come out divine, it was a small detail in Kourtney’s appearance that jumped to Twitter and was commented on en masse: Does the older sister have a macro tattoo on her chest? A huge shadow in that area set off all the alarms.

A *possible* design made with ink that would not surprise us at all due to the excessive desire that her current partner, Travis Barker, has with tattoos. Could he have been influenced and started his ‘Travización’? Stop looking on social networks, because it has been Kim herself who, apparently, has resolved the doubt. She did it through a retweet in which a fan openly asked “Does Kourtney have a tattoo on her boob?”

Kim replies (ambiguously)

To the surprise of said Twitter user, Kim noticed her message and did not hesitate to respond with a “I don’t think so, haha”. Has it been concise? Well, not much, but at least she has responded, unlike Kourtney herself who has not spoken about it.

Although we have done our research Kardashian and we have realized that the meeting is not current, but dates from almost a year ago. That is, then Kourtney and Travis had only been dating a couple of months, so it would be unlikely that the businesswoman would have been carried away by the love that her boyfriend feels for her, she made the ink so early. Although well, knowing the intensity that they spend, everything could happen… We will have to wait for Kourt’s next bikini photo to know if he has taken this big step.

