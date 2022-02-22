Khloé Kardashian Spends “A Girl’s Day” With True and Chicago, and Kanye West Reacts

Not even Khloe Kardashian is exempt from the wrath of kanye-west.

the tycoon of Good American37, drew criticism from the rapper for a sweet photo he posted with his daughter True Thompson, 3, and 4-year-old niece Chicago over the weekend.

All the most controversial moments of Kanye West due to his bipolar disorder

“These photos are too big, I’m looking for my little girl,” the 44-year-old Yeezy designer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to The Sun.

The selfies in question were posted to Khloé’s Instagram story and were taken with a face filter.

Khloé wore a black top, oversized black sunglasses, and large hoop earrings as she pouted for photos and snuggled up with Chicago

The little girl, whom West shares with his ex Kim Kardashian, looked happy in the leaked photos, which enhanced her lashes and gave her lips a bright nude hue.

While West has been sharing and deleting a ton of posts via Instagram amid his dramatic ongoing divorce from Kim, Khloé has been dealing with her own relationship drama.

His ex Tristan Thompson, with whom he shares True, recently confirmed that he had a baby with Maralee Nichols, while he was unfaithful.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You do not deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson, 30, wrote on Instagram last month. “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

The NBA player went on to say that his actions “certainly have not aligned” with his personal vision of Khloé.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” she added. “Again, I’m terribly sorry.”

Meanwhile, Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom expressed his regret over their failed marriage during a recent episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Kris Jenner can't wait for her daughter Kendall Jenner to give her her 12th grandson

“I didn’t treat that good woman right,” Odom, 42, admitted. “I will do my best [para volver a conectarme con ella]. He would probably want to take her out to dinner. It will be a blessing to be in her presence.”

Khloé and Odom said “I do” in 2009. They finalized their divorce in 2016 after Khloé helped him recover from a near-fatal overdose a year earlier.